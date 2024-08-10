Caitlin Clark sports casual head-to-toe Yankees Evil Empire fit (photos)
Cue the Darth Vader entrance music.
Everything Indiana Fever rookie phenom Caitlin Clark does is always under scrutiny, so when she showed up to the New York Yankees doubleheader against the Texas Rangers donning head-to-toe Yankees gear, it’s either awesome (for those that love the Yankees) or “oh come on” (for those that hate the Yankees).
The 22 year old continues to have a fantastic extended WNBA break, and growing up in Iowa, she can choose any allegiance she wants for most professional sports. It’s also a funny juxtaposition going from feeding baby goats at the Indiana State Fair to hanging out in New York City at Yankee Stadium.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark's epic Mexico vacation after Olympic team diss
Clark and the Fever have been bonding and practicing consistently throughout the break, baby goat outings and all. They return to action vs. the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 16.
Also, the Indiana Fever might have the best collective kicks of any team in professional sports.
So even if you hate Clark in Yankees gear, you have to love her new Nike Kobe sneakers.
