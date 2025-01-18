The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Cameron Brink swoons over WNBA legend's game-winner in Unrivaled opener

Rising WNBA star Cameron Brink couldn't get enough of her Lunar Owl teammates in their Unrivaled debut, praising Skylar Diggins-Smith's game-winner.

Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women's college basketball game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink looks on before the women's college basketball game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the USC Trojans. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Unrivaled has officially arrived. The revolutionary 3x3 women's basketball league officially launched on Friday night at Wayfair Arena in Miami. In the inaugural game, league co-founders Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart faced off.

Stewart's Mist BC entered the final frame with a commanding lead over Collier's Lunar Owls, but a fourth quarter run from the Owls made it a nail-biter down the stretch.

When it was all said and done, WNBA legend Skylar Diggins-Smith nailed a three-point game-winner to seal the deal.

MORE: Angel Reese has insane luxury brand fit ‘wearing diamonds’ for Unrivaled debut

After the bucket, Diggins-Smith pulled out a hilarious celebration and talked her talk.

During her postgame interview, Diggins-Smith shouted out "Hootie Hoo!" which will now became the unquestioned rallying cry for the Lunar Owls moving foward.

MORE: Cameron Brink nails selfie in amazing gold formal gown beside facecard

Diggins-Smith's Lunar Owls teammate Cameron Brink, who will miss the inaugural season as she continues to recover from a torn ACL that prematurely ended her rookie season with the LA Sparks, couldn't get enough of Diggins-Smith's epic game-winner and reacted with a shoutout to "big momma" on social media.

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Lunar Owls, Unrivaled
Cameron Brink/Instagram

MORE: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Skylar Diggins-Smith, Lunar Owls, Unrivaled
Cameron Brink/Instagram

What a way to kick off the new league.

MORE: Cameron Brink rocks boardroom glam for meeting with iconic fashion magazine

While Brink will miss the inaugural Unrivaled season, she is looking forward to her return to the court in 2025 for the Sparks.

Cameron Brink, LA Sparks, WNBA
LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.

Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game

Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy

How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million

No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman

Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News