Cameron Brink swoons over WNBA legend's game-winner in Unrivaled opener
Unrivaled has officially arrived. The revolutionary 3x3 women's basketball league officially launched on Friday night at Wayfair Arena in Miami. In the inaugural game, league co-founders Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart faced off.
Stewart's Mist BC entered the final frame with a commanding lead over Collier's Lunar Owls, but a fourth quarter run from the Owls made it a nail-biter down the stretch.
When it was all said and done, WNBA legend Skylar Diggins-Smith nailed a three-point game-winner to seal the deal.
After the bucket, Diggins-Smith pulled out a hilarious celebration and talked her talk.
During her postgame interview, Diggins-Smith shouted out "Hootie Hoo!" which will now became the unquestioned rallying cry for the Lunar Owls moving foward.
Diggins-Smith's Lunar Owls teammate Cameron Brink, who will miss the inaugural season as she continues to recover from a torn ACL that prematurely ended her rookie season with the LA Sparks, couldn't get enough of Diggins-Smith's epic game-winner and reacted with a shoutout to "big momma" on social media.
What a way to kick off the new league.
While Brink will miss the inaugural Unrivaled season, she is looking forward to her return to the court in 2025 for the Sparks.
During her rookie campaign, Brink averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists per game in 15 outings.
Despite not playing since June, Brink finished the season second in blocks per game, behind only WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, who averaged 2.8 per game.
