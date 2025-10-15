A’ja Wilson unrecognizable with new short hairstyle after Aces championship
A’ja Wilson is one of the most recognizable players in the WNBA. The four-time MVP and now three-time champion with the Las Vegas Aces after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals drastically changed up her look now that the season ended.
The 29-year-old Wilson put together maybe the greatest season ever in WNBA history, winning not only the MVP, but the Defensive Player of the Year award, the Finals MVP, and more.
She led the Aces to their third title in four years to solidify the Las Vegas dynasty — and no doubt they’ll be favored to win a fourth next season.
She will now spend some time in the offseason with her boyfriend and Miami Heat star Bam Adebyao, who is about to start his season. She said, “I’ll be somewhere in South Florida…chillin.” That sounds like a good way to relax after a title. She’ll also be doing it with the new hairstyle without the long hair where you can’t even tell it’s her.
Wow, she’s completely unrecognizable.
She even started the season with pink hair. Good for A’ja changing it up and enjoying her much-deserved offseason. The hair may change, but the one thing that won’t, however, is how great of a player she is.
