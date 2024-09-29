Angel Reese posts seductive selfie in form-fitting all-black bodysuit
It’s Angel Reese’s world and we are just living in it.
Reese just got back from an epic trip to Los Angeles to a very excited dog . The Chicago Sky All-Star celebrated the end of her rookie season by jumping on a private jet with a next-level fit to match the plane, made an appearance at the Los Angeles Rams game in cargo shorts and a belly shirt, then dolled up to be serenaded by a much smaller Usher in a concert.
In her latest look Reese said, “I’m just a girl in my own world” in the caption and dropped this fire all-black fit selfie.
The 22-year-old basketball star is indeed in “her own world” with her out-of-this-world looks. Chi-Barbie is in a class by herself on and off the court.
Reese, appears to be heading back to her home state of Maryland on her next trip, posting a Baltimore sign with the caption, “Home Sweet Home.”
As a rookie, Reese finished the season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She will be back playing in the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with many fellow WNBA stars. It’s nice to see her get some well-deserved time off beforehand, and hopefully she gets all her home favorites next.
