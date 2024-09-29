The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese posts seductive selfie in form-fitting all-black bodysuit

The WNBA superstar doesn’t hold back with her latest offseason look.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game.
Chicago Sky player Angel Reese during the WNBA All Star Game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It’s Angel Reese’s world and we are just living in it.

Reese just got back from an epic trip to Los Angeles to a very excited dog . The Chicago Sky All-Star celebrated the end of her rookie season by jumping on a private jet with a next-level fit to match the plane, made an appearance at the Los Angeles Rams game in cargo shorts and a belly shirt, then dolled up to be serenaded by a much smaller Usher in a concert.

In her latest look Reese said, “I’m just a girl in my own world” in the caption and dropped this fire all-black fit selfie.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese rocking the all-black fit / Angel Reese/Instagram

The 22-year-old basketball star is indeed in “her own world” with her out-of-this-world looks. Chi-Barbie is in a class by herself on and off the court.

Reese, appears to be heading back to her home state of Maryland on her next trip, posting a Baltimore sign with the caption, “Home Sweet Home.”

As a rookie, Reese finished the season averaging a double-double of 13.6 points and 13.1 points per game. She will be back playing in the new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league with many fellow WNBA stars. It’s nice to see her get some well-deserved time off beforehand, and hopefully she gets all her home favorites next.

