Angel Reese’s dog Tiago King Reese adorably steps all over her Louis Vuitton bag

The Chicago Sky megastar’s furry friend is overly happy to see mom back from her offseason trip.

Matt Ryan

WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Angel Reese has returned home to Chicago after an epic offseason trip to Los Angeles.

The Chicago Sky All-Star celebrated the end of her rookie season by jumping on a private jet with a next-level fit to match the plane, made an appearance at the Los Angeles Rams game in cargo shorts and a belly shirt, then dolled up to be serenaded by a much smaller Usher in a concert.

With the whirlwind weekend over, Chi-Barbie came home to where her furry baby, Tiago King Reese, eagerly greeted mama. Reese posted the video on her Instagram Stories, showing Tiago King Reese so excited that he trounced all over Louis Vuitton bag.

Tiago King Reese
Tiago King Reese is happy to see mom. / Tiago King Reese via Angel Reese/Instagram

Tiago King Reese don’t care about no stinkin’ expensive luggage — it’s all about seeing mom.

Reese got the dog while still at LSU in 2023 with then boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher. With Fletcher no longer in the picture — and no one else, yet — it’s clear Tiago King Reese is a mama’s dog.

Angel Reese and Tiago King Reese
Angel Reese holds her new puppy Tiago King Reese while at LSU. / Tiago King Reese via Angel Reese/Instagram

Tiago King Reese has his own Instagram page and has over 12 thousand followers (mom has 4.3 million). He just celebrated his first birthday on June 6 where Reese commented, “happy birthday son. i love youuu,” and posted this picture:

Tiago King Reese
Tiago King Reese turned one in June. / Tiago King Reese via Angel Reese/Instagram

Reese will hopefully have plenty of time to spend with her adorable friend as she’s rehabbing her wrist following surgery and won’t be officially playing again until the new Unrivaled league unveils in January in Miami.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

