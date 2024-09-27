Angel Reese’s dog Tiago King Reese adorably steps all over her Louis Vuitton bag
Angel Reese has returned home to Chicago after an epic offseason trip to Los Angeles.
The Chicago Sky All-Star celebrated the end of her rookie season by jumping on a private jet with a next-level fit to match the plane, made an appearance at the Los Angeles Rams game in cargo shorts and a belly shirt, then dolled up to be serenaded by a much smaller Usher in a concert.
With the whirlwind weekend over, Chi-Barbie came home to where her furry baby, Tiago King Reese, eagerly greeted mama. Reese posted the video on her Instagram Stories, showing Tiago King Reese so excited that he trounced all over Louis Vuitton bag.
RELATED: Gabby Thomas’ adorable photo with her dog, the ‘World’s Fastest Pug’
Tiago King Reese don’t care about no stinkin’ expensive luggage — it’s all about seeing mom.
Reese got the dog while still at LSU in 2023 with then boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher. With Fletcher no longer in the picture — and no one else, yet — it’s clear Tiago King Reese is a mama’s dog.
Tiago King Reese has his own Instagram page and has over 12 thousand followers (mom has 4.3 million). He just celebrated his first birthday on June 6 where Reese commented, “happy birthday son. i love youuu,” and posted this picture:
Reese will hopefully have plenty of time to spend with her adorable friend as she’s rehabbing her wrist following surgery and won’t be officially playing again until the new Unrivaled league unveils in January in Miami.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh no he didn’t: Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral
Custom bf boots: Livvy Dunne shows off custom Paul Skenes cowgirl boots
All good: Lane Kiffin spotted with ex-wife in daughter Landry’s TikTok makeover post
Chill look: Anthony Edwards’ way-too-casual red carpet fit that fans are roasting
Bling kicks: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks insane jeweled platform heels