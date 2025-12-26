Megan Thee Stallion's wild boots has Warriors crowd staring for Klay Thompson return

Klay Thompson will always be a Golden State Warriors legend.

Unfortunately it's always awkward seeing him return to Chase Center playing for the Dallas Mavericks, especially when the four-time NBA champion no longer puts fear in opposing defenses like Steph Curry's Splash Brother did during his prime as a 3-point shooting assassin.

Dec. 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion (center left) sits courtside during the first quarter of the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.

Luckily Dub Nation was still given an exciting Christmas present when Thompson's pop-star girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion, after he froze her to death earlier on his Bay Area boat wearing the iced-out diamond necklace she gifted him, was in attendance for the marquee NBA holiday matchup between Steph and Draymond Green vs. Klay, the trio that will forever be remembered for bringing the Warriors those four NBA titles.

When Stallion, born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, 30, shows up courtside, especially in opposing arenas, fans always stop whatever they're doing to stare at the "Hot Girl Summer" hottie to see what the Grammy winner is wearing.

Walk in, phones out, all eyes on her😊 Thee Baddest WAG in Sports period 😍😍 and she know it too, good grief this woman fine🔥🔥

Klaygan Endgame



— JusticeForMegan (@Standing4Megan) December 25, 2025

The wild leopard print boots were the star of the fashion show

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

Zooming in, the star of the Stallion ensemble had to be the fantastic white leopard-print boots Stallion was rocking to match her ab-flexing button-up sweater, completing the look with light-toned jeans.

It was a disappointing night for Klay on the court, only scoring seven points in the Mavs' 126-116 "sad" loss to Steph and the Warriors.

But Steph showed his forever teammate big time love by wearing Klay's ANTA KT 11 kicks while warming up for the game, which has become a new tradition for Chef Curry to sport a new pair of sneakers while the greatest shooter of all time is a shoe free agent after leaving Under Armour.

@StephenCurry30 @KlayThompson pic.twitter.com/KxKAhfI9rF — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) December 25, 2025

Megan Thee Stallion kept the fun going during the game

IMAGO/NurPhoto

After getting gawked at by Dub Nation, Stallion found some suite-life fun, doing shots with fellow Mavs WAG Alisha Chanel, P.J. Washington's wife, pouring shots to celebrate Christmas.

— LOVER GIRL JA !🩶 (@theerealestja) December 26, 2025

The adult holiday cheer did not bring their men any good luck, but it was all love from Klay after the game, with hugs and good cheer for Steph and Draymond.

Klay Thompson daps up Steph Curry and Draymond Green after Christmas game.



They shared some daps and hugs, Curry and him had a little convo.



— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 26, 2025

Not to mention Thompson, 35, appreciated the sneaker props from Curry.

“It was great," Thompson said. "Really cool. Wish he didn’t get a win in them, but it was awesome. Respect.”

Klay Thompson on Steph Curry wearing his signature ANTA shoes:



— Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) December 26, 2025

