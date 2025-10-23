Megan Thee Stallion gives Klay Thompson iced-out gift with heartfelt meaning
Klay Thompson’s first game of the season with the Dallas Mavericks didn’t go as planned. He at least won off the court with his girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion and the sick iced-out gift she had made for him.
The 35-year-old Thompson is in second season with the Mavs after spending 11 with the Golden State Warriors where he and fellow “Splash Brother” Stephen Curry won four NBA championships.
He went viral over the summer when he and the rapper whose real name is Megan Pete hard launched their relationship in matching looks in July. They’ve since been seen doing activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit.
The 30-year-old Pete was at Wednesday’s night opening game in a 125-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Arena in Dallas where she wowed in a black fit. She was seen consoling Thompson with a hug after he had just 10 points in the loss.
While it wasn’t a good night on the court, Thompson rolled up to the arena like a boss with his rapper girlfriend by his side flexing a sweet chain of a ship’s wheel she designed for Captain Klay for his favorite pastime of sailing.
That’s not the first awesome gift she got him like the $300k watch he was rocking over the summer.
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Mavericks star to start the season, but he certainly looked good off the court.
