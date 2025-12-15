Klay Thompson gives fan little shove for Megan Thee Stallion kiss courtside

Despite many NBA fans getting fooled by cheating breakup rumors, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion are going strong.

The four-time NBA champion is now busting dance moves in fitting rooms thanks to the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker, and the Dallas Mavericks shooting guard is so smitten with his girlfriend that it's probably best you stay out of his way if you're lucky enough to be sitting courtside at an NBA game where his team is playing and she's in attendance.

After the Mavs victory against the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, the former Golden State Warriors five-time All-Star immediately went to give his Grammy winning lady a kiss. Standing in his way was an unsuspecting fan, who Klay innocently gave a little shove to get out of the way, before giving Stallion, birth name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, 30, a smooch.

It was a sweet and endearing moment of PDA that shows the happy couple is 100% smitten. Heck, Thompson, 35, and Stallion have bought a mansion together, not to mention she made the entire Thompson family a southern style Thanksgiving meal fit for a king, and the rapper and song writer's latest single, "LOVER GIRL," is all about how much she loves Stephen Curry's former splash brother.

"I had to lock in when I found out he could handle me," Stallion wrote in one of the only lines we could share from the song.

Klay had to lock in for that kiss, and no fan was going to get in his way. (To be clear, if you watch the video, the dude turns around, sees that it's Klay, and minds his own business.)

