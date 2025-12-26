Steve Kerr Had Saddest Message After Warriors’ Win Over Klay Thompson, Mavericks
The Warriors earned their third straight win as they took down the Mavericks 126-116 on Christmas Day, but it was a bittersweet occasion seeing Klay Thompson on the other side of the court.
The holidays are about reuniting with old family and friends, and that was the case as the Warriors saw Thompson for their Christmas matchup this year. Thompson spent 12 years with Golden State from 2011-24, winning four titles with the Warriors before contentious negotiations ultimately resulted in him leaving for Dallas.
Though Thompson has now been away for the Warriors for a year and a half, Golden State still longs for their former teammate and star. A piece of their fading dynasty is missing.
"I'll never get used to seeing Klay on the other side,” head coach Steve Kerr said. “I miss Klay and I wish he were still here."
Kerr is far from the only Warriors missing Thompson. Steph Curry, who said ahead of the game that he, too, wishes Klay was still with the Warriors, paid tribute to his Splash Brother by wearing Thompson’s Anta brand shoes for the game. He beat Thompson for a basket during the game, but exchanged hugs with Thompson afterwards.
"Very sentimental moment any time we're in the same space,” Curry said after the game.
“It was great. Really cool,” Thompson said of Curry wearing his shoes. “Wish he didn’t get a win in them, but it was awesome. Respect.”
On an optimistic note, members of Thompson’s circle reportedly believe he could reunite with the Warriors before his career ends, especially because of the weight Curry has within the organization. Until that potentially happens, the Warriors will have to get accustomed to seeing Thompson in a different jersey and on another side of the court.