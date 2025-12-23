Megan Thee Stallion upstages bf Klay Thompson’s big NBA night in all-black stunner

Klay Thompson finally gave girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion something to cheer about in a Dallas Mavericks game. She, of course, upstaged his big game with her latest fit.

Thompson went viral over the summer when he and the rapper — whose real name is Megan Pete — hard launched their relationship in matching looks in July. They’ve since been seen doing activities like out on Thompson’s boat where she crushed him in her fishing fit, and her cooking his family Thanksgiving dinner where even Klay’s dad Mychal Thompson was impressed.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion crushes Klay Thompson cheating rumors with duo dance

Meg Thee Stallion cooked for her boyfriend Klay and his family for Thanksgiving ❤️



Klay says it was a "10 out of 10" and Klay's dad, Mychal, told Meg she 'could open her own restaurant' 👀💯



(Via @theestallion) pic.twitter.com/SojmuT9Zbd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2025

Thompson also showed her love at a recent game pushing a fan aside to give her a sweet kiss.

On Monday night at the New Orleans Pelicans, the 35-year-old Thompson went off for 20 points — all in the first half — and 5 rebounds in a 119-113 loss.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion slays stylish golf fit in freezing cold with bf Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson : 20 points (Didn't score in the 2nd half) on 7-17 shooting, 5-12 from 3 & 5 rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench pic.twitter.com/B00FSpSb2u — Lee Harvey (@Sayian_Warrior) December 23, 2025

Megan sat in the stands to cheer on her man where she rocked the all-black fit while standing out from her seat.

Megan stuns at tonight's MAVS game after spending the week giving back to families in need 🙏🏽 while her man Klay dropped a season high of 20pts👌🏽

Klaygan Endgame 💙 pic.twitter.com/gB3hB9u6wi — JusticeForMegan (@Standing4Megan) December 23, 2025

Thompson’s golden years in the NBA are over where he was part of four NBA championships with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. He’s still capable of catching fire in games though, and putting up 20 points in one half.

It’s good that he gave his girlfriend something to cheer about even if she upstaged him again.

@theestallion/Instagram

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring