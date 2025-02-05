49ers star Deebo Samuel wears hated Eagles jersey at Super Bowl 2025
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers certainly didn’t live up to their expectations for the 2024 season and finished a dismal 6-11 a year after coming one play away from winning a Super Bowl.
A big part of it was definitely injuries, Deebo included, that derailed what could’ve been. But, even when he played Deebo wasn’t his normal electric self. He finished the year with just 670 yards receiving and three touchdowns, and just one more score on the ground.
It still looks like the team loves him and wants him around another season despite the poor performance.
"A good player and has done a ton for this organization and we're not in the business of letting good players of here," said General Manager John Lynch at his exit press conference.
Maybe Lynch and the 49ers will change their minds after seeing Deebo in a Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown Jersey at Super Bowl LIX week.
49ers fans despise the Eagles and vice versa — although they are no fan of the Kansas City Chiefs either in what will be a who-do-you-hate-more matchup on Sunday for Niners faithful.
Lynch and the team also won’t be too happy to see how out of shape Deebo appears to be that fans have pointed out.
Oh, boy. No doubt fans on both sides are not loving this photo.
Regardless, Deebo is still a beloved member of the team and fans will forgive him if he goes out and balls out in 2025.
