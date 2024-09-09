Deebo Samuel’s blinged-up farmer overalls are next level (VIDEO)
The NFL has had some interesting fashion choices during Week 1.
On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce strolled through with a barely recognizable haircut and shave, and then wore a really bad hat at the US Open over the weekend.
On Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked in the stadium like he was going to class in high school.
Then today, San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel arrived with a very unique look for Monday night’s game vs. the New York Jets. The 28-year-old receiver donned some black leather overalls that were all blinged up on the straps. He had some serious ice around his neck, too.
Now, Samuel does have a lot of country boy in him — he grew up in South Carolina and went to the play for the South Carolina Gamecocks. This is about as country as it gets, but with a fancy twist.
For the record, it’s confirmed he did change when he took the field:
Samuel was part of the prolific 49ers offense that was an overtime away from winning the Super Bowl. He finished last season with 60 catches for 882 yards and seven touchdowns, and five more scores on the ground. If he plays as well as he’s dressed, he should have another great season.
