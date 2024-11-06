50-year-old Larsa Pippen flexes being single in high-slit gown knockout selfie
"Me myself and I 🖤"
No, that's not a new catchy slogan for Larsa Pippen's latest Bravo reality show, but rather her new dating life mantra after her highly publicized breakup with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. Rather than rushing back into another relationship, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife is taking time for herself, and the above quote is the caption to her latest Instagram post.
Dressed in a stunning strapless, high-slit black gown with diamond accents, the single life seems to be treating "The Real Housewives of Miami," "House of Villains, and "The Traitors" reality star well.
It's hard to believe that Pippen is 50, but the proud mama now has her son Scotty Pippen Jr., 23, performing better than expected in the NBA off the bench for the Memphis Grizzlies, including 13 assists in his last game against the Philadelphia 76ers, posting on her Instagram Stories, "Let’s go @spippenjr."
The reality star recently opened up to People about her breakup with Marcus Jordan.
“I'm not really looking for anything,” Pippen said. “I already feel full from my last relationship. I need to just focus on other things at this point. I am working, I am enjoying my family time. I'm good.”
The stunning look that Pippen wore from designer David Koma was also to attend a great event, supporting Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. The 50-year-old somehow is also defying her age, especially when she's hanging out on a luxury yacht apparently.
Larsa Pippen is living her best single life, one fantastic fit after another.
