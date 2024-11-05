The $14.9 million baller Michael Jordan mansion that hasn’t sold in 12 years
Michael Jordan is worth over $3 billion, so collecting almost $15 million on a house won’t do too much for his bank account. The fact he can’t sell the baller mansion he built for over 12 years, though, is insane.
Jordan sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He’s also built a shoe empire with his Air Jordan brand at Nike on top of a Hall of Fame NBA career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. When all is said and done, Forbes puts Jordan’s net worth at $3.5 billion, making him the first athlete to crack the Forbes top 400.
With all that money, Jordan can flex with expenses like a $70 million private jet with a sick $500,000 paint job.
RELATED: Deion Sanders’ problematic 5000-acre Texas ranch home for Colorado bye week
When he was playing he still was ballin and bought seven acres of land in 1991 before building a 56,000-square-foot mansion in Highland Park, Illinois. It’s gone through renovations as well, costing Jordan a cool $50 million total. It features 9 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a gym, a trophy room, a theater, a cigar room, a putting green, a tennis court, and a resort-style pool. There’s also the Air Jordan personal touch all through it. See it below (scroll through).
The fact it got listed for $29 million in 2012 and hasn’t sold since despite the massive price drop — especially given whose house someone could buy — is incomprehensible.
RELATED: Aerial footage, interior photos of Dak Prescott’s demolished $4M mansion
It looks truly baller. Jordan is going to take a bath on the property, but it won’t matter to the now 61-year-old basketball icon.
Jordan also owns a $16.5 property in Florida, a $2.8 lake house in North Carolina, a mansion in Utah, a penthouse in Chicago, and two more homes in his home state of N.C.
Hopefully it doesn’t take as many season as Jordan played to sell the house — 15.
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani