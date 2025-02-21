6-foot-7 WNBA star Kamilla Cardoso almost as tall as elephant in Thailand bikini pic
Kamilla Cardoso played big as a rookie for the Chicago Sky.
The 6-foot-7 Brazilian beauty was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA out of the national champion South Carolina Gamecocks where she teamed up with No. 7 overall pick Angel Reese to form one — if not the — of the most feared big tandems in the league.
Cardoso finished her first season in the league averaging 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. She began the season on the sidelines after missing time to tend to a shoulder injury she suffered during the Gamecocks’ championship run.
RELATED: Kamilla Cardoso rocks pink bikini on vacation during WNBA Olympic break
In the WNBA offseason, she also plays ball for the Shanghai Swordfish.
Cardoso recently stopped off in Phuket, Thailand, where she had epic poses with an elephant who she was almost as tall as.
She also slayed her bikini while riding the majestic animal.
RELATED: Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington pose for cutesy 'mac and yams' video selfie
What beautiful photos.
The 23-year-old hopes to play at an All-Star level next season with Reese by her side. Reese was seen earlier riding a camel in Dubai but in some high-end luxury brands and not a bikini.
They’ll have lots to talk about when they reunite for the WNBA season later in the spring.
