Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington pose for cutesy 'mac and yams' video selfie

The two WNBA and Unrivaled stars would never let competition get in the way of a fun link-up.

Alex Gonzalez

Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women's professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.

Angel Reese is always down for a link-up with the girls, and she’ll never let friendly competition get in the way.

Angel Reese 2025
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a shot against the Vinyl in the first half of the Unrivaled women's professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.

Today, Reese and fellow WNBA and Unrivaled star DiJonai Carrington posed for a video that surfaced on social media. In the video, Reese and Carrington are seen in what appears to a backstage room, in fresh make-up, seemingly preparing for a shoot or a press appearance. The video is soundtracked to GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s hit collaboration, “Whatchu Kno About Me,” as the two lip sync to the ad-libs. As evidenced by Reese’s caption on X (formerly Twitter), the two go together like mac and yams.

The video comes after a big night for Reese, — who plays in the Rose BC Unrivaled league — after she scored 16 total points in the Tuesday, Feb. 18 game against the Vinyl BC. Carrington, who plays for the Mist BC, is also killing it in Unrivaled, averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.

Soon, she will be bringing her talents to the Dallas Wings. Earlier this month, Carrington was traded to the Wings after four incredible seasons as part of the Connecticut Sun.

In the news of Dallas trades, that’s one trade that the city can get behind!

DiJonai Carrington
Jan 17, 2025; Miami, FL, USA; Dijonai Carrington of the Mist warms up before the game against the Lunar Owls of the Unrivaled women's professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

