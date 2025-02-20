Angel Reese, DiJonai Carrington pose for cutesy 'mac and yams' video selfie
Angel Reese is always down for a link-up with the girls, and she’ll never let friendly competition get in the way.
Today, Reese and fellow WNBA and Unrivaled star DiJonai Carrington posed for a video that surfaced on social media. In the video, Reese and Carrington are seen in what appears to a backstage room, in fresh make-up, seemingly preparing for a shoot or a press appearance. The video is soundtracked to GloRilla and Sexyy Red’s hit collaboration, “Whatchu Kno About Me,” as the two lip sync to the ad-libs. As evidenced by Reese’s caption on X (formerly Twitter), the two go together like mac and yams.
The video comes after a big night for Reese, — who plays in the Rose BC Unrivaled league — after she scored 16 total points in the Tuesday, Feb. 18 game against the Vinyl BC. Carrington, who plays for the Mist BC, is also killing it in Unrivaled, averaging 7.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game.
Soon, she will be bringing her talents to the Dallas Wings. Earlier this month, Carrington was traded to the Wings after four incredible seasons as part of the Connecticut Sun.
In the news of Dallas trades, that’s one trade that the city can get behind!
