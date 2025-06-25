The Athlete Lifestyle logo

A'ja Wilson turns heads in all-white stunner hard launching Bam Adebayo relationship

It was always a well-known secret relationship, but now they finally took a glam photo together at the Las Vegas Aces "The IX Awards."

Matthew Graham

IMAGO/Cover-Images
In this story:

A'ja Wilson was a perfect 10 at The IXs.

The Las Vegas Aces celebrated The IX Awards for the fourth year running, as it showcases those women and men "whose exemplary lives represent the spirit of Title IX," and the three-time WNBA MVP Wilson wore an all-white showstopper.

Words can't do the shoestring-strap, full-length white dress justice, so just take a look and judge for yourself that it most certainly won the night from a fashion perspective.

RELATED: A'ja Wilson crushes Bam Adebayo for calling out her bold Las Vegas Aces fit

Another big headline from the night is that Wilson, 28, seemed to finally publicly hard launch her relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, as the two were actually photographed together at an official event, looking like well, a couple.

The WNBA-NBA power couple has always been known to be together by anybody following them closely, whether being seen together at Aces games, or trolling each other on social media, but it's nice to see that the pair found a cool event that obviously means a lot to the back-to-back WNBA champion and national champion to take a photo together, arm-in-arm, with Adebayo, 27, perfectly coordinating in white-collared blazer with his girlfriend.

Adebayo probably also found it be a nice escape as the three-time NBA All-Star has been a hot name in blockbuster trade rumors.

Until then, it was another kind of big deal that finally became publicly official.

A'ja Wilso
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover

Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates

Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns

Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion