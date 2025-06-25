A'ja Wilson turns heads in all-white stunner hard launching Bam Adebayo relationship
A'ja Wilson was a perfect 10 at The IXs.
The Las Vegas Aces celebrated The IX Awards for the fourth year running, as it showcases those women and men "whose exemplary lives represent the spirit of Title IX," and the three-time WNBA MVP Wilson wore an all-white showstopper.
Words can't do the shoestring-strap, full-length white dress justice, so just take a look and judge for yourself that it most certainly won the night from a fashion perspective.
RELATED: A'ja Wilson crushes Bam Adebayo for calling out her bold Las Vegas Aces fit
Another big headline from the night is that Wilson, 28, seemed to finally publicly hard launch her relationship with Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, as the two were actually photographed together at an official event, looking like well, a couple.
The WNBA-NBA power couple has always been known to be together by anybody following them closely, whether being seen together at Aces games, or trolling each other on social media, but it's nice to see that the pair found a cool event that obviously means a lot to the back-to-back WNBA champion and national champion to take a photo together, arm-in-arm, with Adebayo, 27, perfectly coordinating in white-collared blazer with his girlfriend.
Adebayo probably also found it be a nice escape as the three-time NBA All-Star has been a hot name in blockbuster trade rumors.
Until then, it was another kind of big deal that finally became publicly official.
