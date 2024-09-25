A’ja Wilson goes unreal ‘Matrix’ level in WNBA playoffs fit
A’ja Wilson continues to bring the heat as the WNBA playoffs continue. Ahead of tonight’s playoff game, in which the Las Vegas Aces will take on the Seattle Storm, the Aces center came through with an MVP-level fit.
Upon arrival to the Michelob Ultra Arena in Vegas, Wilson stepped in with a futuristic red and black leather zipper dress. The ensemble was complete with beige knee-high boots.
This stunning fit comes after the Aces beat the Storm in a 78-67 victory during the first game of the WNBA playoff season. During this game, Wilson scored 21 points and blocked five shots. Wilson is fresh off of her third MVP win, and this time, she won the title by unanimous vote — becoming only the second WNBA player in 27 years to win the MVP title unanimously.
During a press event in which Wilson accepted the award, she thanked the fans for watching and sharing their support for TikTok, expressed joy in the fact that she’s instilled hope in young Black girls, and offered her younger self some sound advice.
“Give yourself some grace,” said Wilson. “At a young age, we tend to put a lot of pressure on ourselves, and we lose sight of our true selves and our true well-being.”
Thankfully, Wilson hasn't lost sight of the bigger picture, as she continues to dominate the court.
