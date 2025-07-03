The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Aleah Finnegan crushes jean shorts fit almost as perfect as Royals first pitch

The former LSU star gymnast and Missouri native threw out the first pitch for Kansas City in style with her fit and her flip.

Matt Ryan

LSU Tigers gymnast Aleah Finnegan performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena.
LSU Tigers gymnast Aleah Finnegan performs on floor exercise during the 2025 Women's National Gymnastics Semifinal at Dickies Arena. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Aleah Finnegan showed off her gymnastics skills along with a fire fit all in one for her Kansas City Royals first pitch.

The former LSU star was a big reason the team won the 2024 national championship. She also won an individual natty on the floor with a score of 9.9625.

Livvy Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan
Livvy Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, Aleah Finnegan during the season. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

The 22-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, and Filipina-American competed for the Philippines in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

She also wowed on the mat in her sparkly black and purple leotard in her final meet, and a black minidress outside of the gym.

Now, she crushed a perfect first pitch with a flip and the perfect jean shorts fit with a Royals jersey.

Aleah Finnegan
Aleah Finnegan/Instagram

Aleah Finnegan
Aleah Finnegan/Instagram

She’d throw a strike, too.

While her college career is over, Finnegan plans to compete still, including going for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

While LSU and Finnegan didn’t repeat as national champions in 2025, she certainly won with that fit and her first pitch at the Royals game.

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

