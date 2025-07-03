Aleah Finnegan crushes jean shorts fit almost as perfect as Royals first pitch
Aleah Finnegan showed off her gymnastics skills along with a fire fit all in one for her Kansas City Royals first pitch.
The former LSU star was a big reason the team won the 2024 national championship. She also won an individual natty on the floor with a score of 9.9625.
The 22-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, and Filipina-American competed for the Philippines in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
She also wowed on the mat in her sparkly black and purple leotard in her final meet, and a black minidress outside of the gym.
Now, she crushed a perfect first pitch with a flip and the perfect jean shorts fit with a Royals jersey.
She’d throw a strike, too.
While her college career is over, Finnegan plans to compete still, including going for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, California.
While LSU and Finnegan didn’t repeat as national champions in 2025, she certainly won with that fit and her first pitch at the Royals game.
