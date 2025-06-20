Livvy Dunne's fantastic jeans fit ruined by exploding drink from former coach
Livvy Dunne certainly knows how to make a splash with her entrances and fits. The former LSU gymnast and mega-influencer certainly had a splash entrance for Fanatics Fest — just this time it was a drink spilling all over her.
Since finishing her five-year career as a Lady Tigers gymnast where she went out with a bang in her final leotard and an “officially retired” dress for a night out with teammates, Dunne has been all over the place rocking several fits. We’ve seen her on the red carpet for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in a stunning look next to fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, as well as her doing the splits in a bikini on a Miami runway. She’s done “Riders Up” and the Kentucky Oaks while competing in pink dresses with sister Julz, and been to numerous of boyfriends and Pittsburgh Pirates ace’s MLB games, as well as rooted on LSU at the College World Series where she had loads of fun and a few Jell-O shots.
While rocking another stunning fit in jeans and heels, Dunne headed to Fanatics Fest where her former coach Craig Zappa greeted her with a hug, but in the process lost his drink which fell and exploded, going all over the 22-year-old Dunne.
One commenter wrote, “Way to go Craig.”
Upon further investigation it was a Sprite. That’s a sticky situation for sure. At least she got a good laugh out of it — as did we — and just brushed it off, literally.
