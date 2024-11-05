Sunisa Lee goes wild for Aleah Finnegan’s black minidress, flirty poses
While Livvy Dunne gets most of the headlines for the viral influencer she is, Aleah Finnegan is the star of the LSU gymnastics team.
The 21-year-old Filipino-American competed for the Philippines in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris as the first Filipina gymnast in over 60 years to even qualify for the Olympics.
It was also Finnegan who clinched the national championship for the Lady Tigers with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. She also won gold in the floor exercise at the 2024 NCAA Championships.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's Christmas nightie gets her on Santa's naughty list
Finnegan was in the city of Manila in the Philippines and posted some flirty poses in a black minidress, captioning the post “Sit & stay a while 💋” to match her red lipstick.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s ex-teammate Elena Arenas’ super naughty ‘Gossip Girl’ fit
Two-time Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Sunisa Lee took notice and commented with a series of emjojis: “😍😍😍😍.” Four to be exact.
That’s some high praise coming from the girl who Beyoncé went fangirl over.
The senior Finnegan boasts nearly 100K followers on Instagram herself, but with photos like these she’s certainly getting some big-time attention.
Fore!: Paige Spiranac rocks low-cut halter top to announce major career news
Heisman worthy: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie flaunts flawless legs before Georgia game
Hallo-wow: Angel Reese paints herself green, dyes hair bright red as Poison Ivy
Rapper riff: Drake owned by Demar DeRozan in Kendrick Lamar revenge fail
Dodger darling: Mamiko Tanaka poses for Dodgers fans without husband Ohtani