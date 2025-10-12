Alec Bohm's ESPN gf Erin Dolan shares dramatic new look channeling Tate McRae
Philly fans are still mourning bloody Thursday that saw the Phillies lose the NLDS in a walk-off error and the Eagles get destroyed by two frat boys on Thursday Night Football.
Luckily they still have diehard Philly sports fan and ESPN personality Erin Dolan, who has had to console her Philadelphia Phillies third baseman boyfriend Alec Bohm while working her day job for the Worldwide Leader in Sports.
Posting on TikTok in her ESPN dressing room during "Sunday NFL Countdown," the 29-year-old betting analyst showed off her dramatic new hairstyle, proclaiming she was channeling pop star Tate McRae.
"All I need is a mic after I said give me the Tate mccrea [sic] hair lol," Dolan wrote in the caption.
After swinging the new hairstyle back and forth like the "ESPN Bet Live" star was in a shampoo commercial, it was time to lip sync with her inner McRae.
It was obviously a fun release for Dolan, who probably was just as upset as any Philly fan for how the Phillies season ended especially, given the heartbreak shown by players like stars Kyle Schwarber after the dramatic loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers that eliminated them from the MLB playoffs.
It will be extra stressful for Dolan and Bohm, also 29, with one year left on his Phillies contract at $10.25 million, as trade talk is already heating up again.
In the meantime, maybe the couple should have some stress release with a little karaoke. We know Dolan is game.
