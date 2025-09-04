The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Alec Bohm's gf Erin Dolan shares ESPN on-air selfie showing Eagles allegiances

The ESPN NFL and betting star did not hide her allegiances for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys NFL Kickoff Game.

Matthew Graham

Erin Dolan might work for ESPN, but the on-air personality bleeds green.

The ESPN betting and NFL personality is die-hard Philly through and through, going so far as to date Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. And as far as approval ratings go, Dolan's is far superior than her partner's heading into the MLB playoffs, but we digress.

Dolan is onsite for ESPN at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFL Kickoff Game between the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and their bitter NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, who have made way more headlines this offseason with the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade and the popular Netflix series, "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys."

Even though Dolan is sporting a subdued black top with a choker necklace in the on-air selfie she posted on Instagram Stories, if you play the "sound up," it's the "Fly, Eagles, Fly" fight song.

Dolan is undoubtedly a local fan favorite and will certainly get lots of attention from the hooligans entering the game after drinking all day.

In fact, the night before, Dolan, in a black vintage Eagles sweatshirt, also posted another Instagram Stories worried about "people being out of their minds," given that yes, it's a huge rivalry game and the Eagles faithful will have enjoyed many adult beverages by then.

"Hopefully no one throws anything at me," Dolan said.

Dolan has nothing to worry about. Now if Bohm got back in time from Milwaukee after a 2-0 victory over the Brewers, that's another story.

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

