Alec Bohm's gf Erin Dolan shares ESPN on-air selfie showing Eagles allegiances
Erin Dolan might work for ESPN, but the on-air personality bleeds green.
The ESPN betting and NFL personality is die-hard Philly through and through, going so far as to date Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm. And as far as approval ratings go, Dolan's is far superior than her partner's heading into the MLB playoffs, but we digress.
RELATED: ESPN star Erin Dolan shares abs-revealing crop top selfie for NFL season starting
Dolan is onsite for ESPN at Lincoln Financial Field for the NFL Kickoff Game between the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and their bitter NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys, who have made way more headlines this offseason with the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade and the popular Netflix series, "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys."
Even though Dolan is sporting a subdued black top with a choker necklace in the on-air selfie she posted on Instagram Stories, if you play the "sound up," it's the "Fly, Eagles, Fly" fight song.
Dolan is undoubtedly a local fan favorite and will certainly get lots of attention from the hooligans entering the game after drinking all day.
In fact, the night before, Dolan, in a black vintage Eagles sweatshirt, also posted another Instagram Stories worried about "people being out of their minds," given that yes, it's a huge rivalry game and the Eagles faithful will have enjoyed many adult beverages by then.
"Hopefully no one throws anything at me," Dolan said.
Dolan has nothing to worry about. Now if Bohm got back in time from Milwaukee after a 2-0 victory over the Brewers, that's another story.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad