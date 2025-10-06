Alec Bohm's ESPN gf Erin Dolan shares unreal Phillies fit before Game 2 vs. Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies' Game 1 ended in heartbreak.
ESPN star and die-hard Philly fan Erin Dolan is trying to change their luck single-handedly with her always fantastic fits supporting her hometown teams. Now her boyfriend, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, needs to match that same fire at the plate.
The "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "ESPN Bet Live" personality wast there in-person to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers' stunning come-from-behind victory in the first game of the National League playoffs Division Series, rocking a sophisticated cheerleading look, and the 29-year-old Penn State alum showed off another amazing Phillies fit on TikTok yesterday to prepare for Game 2.
"It’s October baby❤️ always screamin go Phillies," Dolan wrote sporting a perfect vintage Phils letterman jacket over her all-black look.
It's a coat she's worn before this season on MLB Opening Day, and when it's that amazing, it's something we'd wear almost every game.
What hasn't been amazing his her boyfriend Bohm, also 29, especially from the plate in the playoffs. The Nebraska native has at times had a combative relationship with the impatient Philly faithful, and that has especially been the case in October, when Bohm seems to shrink on MLB's biggest stage with pedestrian postseason stats.
Hopefully Bohm and the Phils channel their inner Dolan style, because if that's the case, not even Matt Strahm tipped-off pitches can stop them from winning Game 2.
