The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Erin Dolan flexes Alec Bohm denim fit for Phillies boyfriend’s Game 4 vs. Dodgers

The ESPN betting analyst and girlfriend of the Philadelphia third baseman crushes her look before the big game in Los Angeles.

Matt Ryan

Erin Kate Dolan, girlfriend of Philadelphia Phillies star Alec Bohm and ESPN betting analyst.
Erin Kate Dolan, girlfriend of Philadelphia Phillies star Alec Bohm and ESPN betting analyst. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Philadelphia Phillies stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers in LA on Wednesday night in a win-or-go-home Game 3 of the NLDS for them. Often-criticized player Alec Bohm had a big game to help extend the series. His girlfriend and ESPN betting analyst and influencer Erin Dolan posted ready for Game 4 in an eye-catching custom fit for the afternoon game on Thursday.

Dolan was a hit with her different looks in Philly where for Game 1 she rocked a Phillies cheerleader look, and then Game 2 was another unreal fit.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Dolan crushed game-day fits like this one. / Erin Dolan/TikTok

RELATED: Alec Bohm's ESPN gf Erin Dolan posts stunning selfie to match his Phillies hot streak

The 29-year-old former All-Star third baseman Bohm had an up and down season, but ended up hitting .287 on the year for the 96-win Phillies. He was benched in last year’s playoffs, but came through last night going 2-for-3 with two walks and a run.

Dolan has a lot to cheer about after that performance and with the Phillies having a chance to tie up the series and send if for a decisive Game 5 back home. She showed off her love for the team and Bohm with her custom denim look.

Erin Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

RELATED: ESPN star Erin Dolan shares abs-revealing crop top selfie for NFL season starting

Win or lose for the team, Dolan already won the day with that fit.

Dolan, 29, joined ESPN in 2021 as a sports betting analyst and just signed a multi-year contract extension with the network. She’s not afraid to show her Philly fandom, either besides the Phillies: While on air, she flaunted her Philadelphia Eagles loyalty.

Erin Dolan, Alec Bohm
Bohm and Dolan / Erin Dolan/Instagram

Dolan and Bohm met sometime in 2024 at a Phillies game, but he didn’t confirm their relationship until February of this year.

If the Phillies are going to make a comeback, Bohm could play a big role. His girlfriend will be there to cheer him on.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Tragic loss: Makena White’s heartbreaking last words for PGA star before death

Sweet post: Penn State QB Drew Allar’s gf Emma Bush shares love note to him

Huh?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla wears surprising Ole Miss-LSU fit supporting other team

Nice touch: Natalia Bryant has elegant tribute to dad Kobe in flowing black dress

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continued at Ryder Cup

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships