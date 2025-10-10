Phillies May Have Played Final Game with Current Core in Heartbreaking NLDS Loss
The Philadelphia Phillies have come up short once again in the playoffs, being eliminated on Thursday night by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the most heartbreaking and unfathomable way that could possibly be conceived.
While much of the focus and attention will understandably fall on Orion Kerkering and his head-scratching decision leading to an errant throw at home plate, the ramifications of this loss are going to be much deeper than that.
Philadelphia has now come up short for the fourth postseason in a row with this current core, but this loss may prove to be a whole lot more final than the previous three. After falling in their first playoff series now in each of the last two years, this may be it for the current core at Citizens Bank.
Phillies Will Look a Whole Lot Different Next Season
This season for Philadelphia always had a "Last Dance" kind of feel to it. With numerous free agents set to hit the open market not to mention a manager who finds himself taking a whole lot of heat after the loss, it's safe to say next year's Phillies are not going to look the same.
An argument can be made to make a real effort to keep at least some of the impending free agents -- with Kyle Schwarber at the top of the list -- but the counter is that you simply cannot keep throwing money at the same thing and think the result is going to change.
This is a Philadelphia team who already had one of the oldest rosters in baseball, and after falling short once again, this offseason feels like a natural opportunity to shake some things up.
Which Phillies Stars Will Be On New Teams Next Year?
Of course, the big question here is Schwarber, and it would be surprising to see Philadelphia not at least make an effort to bring him back. Barring a complete reset, he was the straw the stirred the drink on offense next season. It won't be easy, but there is an outside chance the Phillies keep him.
Beyond the slugger, Ranger Suarez feels like a virtual lock to land a big money deal somewhere else and start to chip away at the strength of the team, the starting rotation. At catcher, Philadelphia does not have much of a current backup plan behind J.T. Realmuto, but the veteran will be 35 years old next season and how long they are willing to commit is a real question.
Harrison Bader's injury was felt immensely in this series, and all reports have indicated the Phillies are going to make a real effort to bring him back.
Could Philadelphia Make Any Major Trades This Winter?
The Phillies were the subject of trade rumors throughout last offseason, and it would not be a surprise to see this be the case again. Nick Castellanos has become one of worst contracts in baseball in the outfield, and Philadelphia would likely have to eat virtually all of his $20 million salary in 2026 to move him.
Still, it would make a lot of sense that they would want to upgrade the spot. The same goes for Alec Bohm at third base, who the Phillies almost moved on from last offseason.
Right now, there are more questions than answers for Philadelphia and it's going to be the longest winter this organization has seen in a long time. Hopefully, they will be better for it in the end. But Dave Dombrowski has his work cut out for him as he tries to figure out how to get the Phillies over that final hump that they have not yet been able to clear.