Phillies' Alec Bohm, ESPN gf Erin Dolan had most Philly vacation ever on break
You can have your Cabo literally every other professional sports athlete in America.
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and his die-hard Philly girlfriend, ESPN personality Erin Dolan, chose to stay local in the fancy Cabo for the Main Line elite - Stone Harbor, New Jersey.
For those not from the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware tri-state area, Stone Harbor is the fanciest of the south Jersey shore enclaves. The New York City rich and fabulous can have their Hamptons. The Philly power players have Stone Harbor.
The "Sunday NFL Countdown" and "ESPN Bet Live" star grew up in the area, so while it's no Cabo, it's a beautiful little local gem for those that can afford it.
"jersey summers & good company >," Dolan wrote for her Instagram post caption.
Highlights included enjoying the beautiful Jersey beaches (no it's not the crystal-clear Caribbean waters, but it's just as warm in the summer, so back off), and Dolan surprising Bohm with a very early birthday gathering with friends and family, since he does not turn 29 until August 3.
It was probably just want Bohm needed, given that this time last year, he was on fire and the starting third baseman for the NL in his first All-Star Game. Since then, he's been benched in the MLB playoffs and has gone hot-and-cold at the plate ever since to cause constant angst with Phillies fans, not to mention always being in trade rumors.
Hamptons > Cabo > Stone Harbor. The best vacation jawn there is. No doubt.
