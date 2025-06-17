Alec Bohm's ESPN gf Erin Dolan posts bikini selfie to match his Phillies hot streak
Alec Bohm is finally matching his ESPN personality girlfriend's on-fire fits.
The Philadelphia Phillies third baseman had been struggling in the first part of the year in a make-or-break season on a one-year, $7.7 million deal, but now he's been on fire in his last seven games, batting .400 with two home runs and 11 RBIs.
His girlfriend, ESPN betting analyst Erin Dolan, has been on fire all season with her Phillies WAG outfits that the aspiring social media influencer has been sharing on Instagram.
The 29-year-old "Sunday NFL Countdown" contributor and "ESPN Bet Live" star must have felt obligated to match her man's on-field performance, dropping a white bikini selfie on her IG Stories.
Dolan finally went public with Bohm, 28, in New Orleans, watching the Philadelphia Eagles blow out the Kansas City Chiefs in-person for Super Bowl LIX.
Recently, she's been celebrating her birthday, admitting, "I wanna repeat year 28 forever🥹"
A self-proclaimed diehard Philly sports fan growing up in the Philadelphia suburbs and going to Penn State, Nolan probably hopes first and foremost her boyfriend's hot bat continues.
That way she doesn't have to worry about him getting traded.
Until then, she'll have to try to match him with her fits.
