Alexander Zverev vs. Learner Tien Prediction, Odds for Australian Open Quarterfinals

2025 Australian Open runner-up Alexander Zverev, the No. 3 player in the world, has made the quarterfinals once again at Melbourne Park.

This is Zverev’s fifth quarterfinal appearance in the last seven years, and he’s favored to beat American Learner Tien on Monday night.

Tien – the No. 25 ranked player in the world – has had back-to-back strong showings at the Australian Open, as he made the fourth round in 2025. The 20-year-old is aiming to make his first-ever appearance in a semifinal at a Grand Slam.

Beating Zverev won’t be easy, but these two have faced off twice in their respective careers, spitting those matches.

Can Tien pull off an upset on Monday? Or, will Zverev reach the semis for the third year in a row at Melbourne Park?

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s path to the quarterfinals and my prediction for this match.

Alexander Zverev vs. Learner Tien Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Alexander Zverev: -215

Learner Tien: +174

Total

39.5 (Over -120/Under -120)

Alexander Zverev vs. Learner Tien How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 26

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Alexander Zverev vs. Learner Tien History and Path to Quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev

Zverev had made back-to-back semifinal appearances at the Australian Open, and he’s looking to get there again as a pretty sizable favorite in this match.

The German dropped a set in each of his first three matches in this tournament, but he then dominated Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round, winning 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Zverev did lose to Tien in their lone matchup on a hard court, losing in straight sets at Acapulco in 2025.

However, he did knock the American out of the French Open, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

Learner Tien

This is Tien’s eighth appearance in a Grand Slam in his career, and he had just one fourth-round or better appearance (fourth round at last year’s Australian Open) under his belt entering 2026.

Now, he’s looking to reach the semifinals at Melbourne Park after taking down No. 11 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the fourth round. Tien has a win over Zverev in his career, but the German certainly has more career success at the Australian Open.

Alexander Zverev vs. Learner Tien Prediction and Pick

Given his status and history at the Australian Open, it makes sense that Zverev is the favorite in this match.

However, Tien has to have confidence that he can beat the German since he already has once in his career. The 20-year-old has been impressive at Melbourne Park, dropping just three total sets, and they all came in the first and second round.

Since I don’t think Zverev wins this match in straight sets, there isn’t a ton of value when it comes to betting on him on Monday.

Instead, I’m looking to take both players to win at least one set (-265) in this match.

Zverev has dropped at least one set in three of his four matches in this tournament, and it’s worth noting that Tien won at least three games in all of their sets at the French Open, despite losing 3-0.

It’s not a flashy pick, but I do think we see a fourth set or more on Monday. You can bet on there being exactly four sets at +150 at DraftKings.

Pick: Each Player to Win a Set (-265 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.