Alica Schmidt breaks a sweat in shorts and sports bra during South Africa altitude training
German runner Alica Schmidt’s gorgeous blonde ponytail and matching Boss activewear may have looked effortless in her Instagram post on Monday, November 18, but reading her caption and scrolling through the photos showed that the 26-year-old was actually putting herself through some very rigorous training in South Africa.
“ps: the last photo describes todays two sessions pretty good 😅,” the runner wrote in the caption. The last photo in the post definitely showed the runner in a different light than usual. Schmidt, often referred to as the “World’s Sexiest Athlete,” crawled on the floor, seemingly shocked by her own exhaustion.
Schmidt’s fans seemed to appreciate her open approach to her training. One follower wrote, “Love it 😄😍 specially the last one 😂 you’re doing great 💪🏻😎.” Fellow track star Majtie Kolberg may have related to the runner’s high altitude dilemma, as she commented “last pic ☠️😂” on the post.
All in all, Schmidt seemed happy with how her training was progressing. In the caption, she wrote, “First week is already in the books 🤝🏼 Had a good week of training and in great company ☺️ Let‘s get back to work for another two weeks in high altitude 🙌🏼.” The other photos in the carousel were more standard pictures of the beautiful athlete, whose other training looks included a red and white ensemble and tan shorts with a matching sports bra.
