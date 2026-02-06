Alysa Liu Dazzles on Ice in Gold Medal-Worthy Fit for 2026 Winter Olympics Debut

The reigning World Champion figure skater Alysa Liu took the ice for the first time in the 2026 Winter Olympics and didn’t disappoint with her performance or her fit.

The 20-year-old is on her second Olympic team after she was only 16 in Beijing and didn’t medal, but she’s now a serious favorite.

Jan 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Alysa Liu poses for a photo following the 2026 Milan Olympics figure skating team announcement show at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Her list of accomplishments goes on and on heading into the Milano Cortina Games, but just know this: She’s the first woman from any country to complete both a quadruple jump and triple axel in the same program, and the first to land a triple axel-triple toe loop combination in the short program.

Liu delivers for Team USA

The Chinese-American skated in the short program for Team USA on Friday to help it take the lead with this amazing performance.

She's beauty and she's grace. She's Alysa Liu, of the United States. 🇺🇸✨@USFigureSkating is off to a strong start at the #WinterOlympics.



📺 @peacock pic.twitter.com/6PCab4Hfaf — Team USA (@TeamUSA) February 6, 2026

It earned her a score of 74.90.

All smiles from Alysa Liu with her score of 74.90 in the women's short program to finish second for Team USA! pic.twitter.com/KLGO60WYeG — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 6, 2026

Her fit choice stood out as well

She also dazzled in the gold fit out there and smile out there.

🇺🇸 Alysa Liu #MilanoCortina2026



I relate to Promise a lot. I’ve been listening to that song since it came out, and I really resonate with it. Her voice moves me, it truly does. pic.twitter.com/Q5koyT6uJ9 — Anything GOEs (@AnythingGOE) February 6, 2026

It’s a great start for the two-time national champion who retired from figure skating at the age of 16 to focus on normal life, but has made her comeback four years later.

"I feel hyped. I feel really good right now. Until I watch the performance, it's all good," Liu told reporters. She added, "People ask me about my mindset, which I'm really proud of. It took a lot to get here, and so I'm glad that I can share it on a global stage."

She’s going to be fun to watch all Olympics long both from a performance perspective and a fit one.

Jan 11, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Alysa Liu performs during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

