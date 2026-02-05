Myles Garrett’s Gf Chloe Kim Causes Stir in Winter Fit Before Olympics Begin

Two-time Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim is set to compete in her third Olympics. She certainly made headlines beforehand with her stunning winter fit.

The 25-year-old Korean-American was a darling of the 2022 Beijing Games winning gold in the Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe, becoming the first to win the event twice after she took home her first in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, making her the youngest woman ever to win gold in snowboarding there at just 17.

Feb 13, 2018; Pyeongchang, South Korea; Gold medalist Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates during the medals ceremony for women's snowboarding halfpipe in the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games at Medals Plaza. M | Mark Hoffman-Imagn Images

Before the Games evens started, Kim got emotional over a scary injury that threatened her Olympics. She’s good now, though.

She also made news for hard launching her relationship with Cleveland Browns sack king Myles Garrett after they were linked since March when they were seen together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo. They then shared a sweet moment at a game this season.

Kim’s emotional note before Olympics

Kim had a heartfelt post about her life’s journey on Thursday before the Games begin on Friday:

”I can’t believe I’ve arrived in Milan to represent my country at the Olympic Games for the third time. If you told little me that, she wouldn’t believe you. This one feels especially meaningful for so many reasons. My parents left South Korea in search of a better future for their family, leaving behind everything they knew so that my sisters and I could one day have the chance to live the American dream, a sacrifice I will never take for granted. So when I stand at the top of the halfpipe, competing on the biggest stage in sport, I do so with immense pride, representing not only my country but also those who took a leap of faith and came to this beautiful nation carrying hopes, dreams, and courage. I am proud of my heritage, I am proud of my journey, and I am proud to represent a country that is strongest when it embraces diversity, dignity, and hope. GO TEAM USA!! ❤️🤍💙”

Kim wows with fit before Olympics begin

It was all about this winter fit she posed in for her Elle, though, that really caught attention.

Kim will soon be back in her Team USA snowboard uniform soon going for a third consecutive gold medal in the halfpipe.

Chloe Kim (USA) celebrates winning the gold medal during the medals ceremony for Women’s Snowboard Halfpipe the at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. | Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

