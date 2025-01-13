Angel Reese flashes custom blinged-out chain in Unrivaled team shot
The inaugural Unrivaled season is upon us, and these ladies are in full glam mode.
Today, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese shared her team shot. During the Unrivaled season, Reese will be playing with the Rose Basketball Club — among the likes of Chelsea Gray, Brittney Sykes, Kahleah Copper, Lexie Hull, and Azurá Stevens. In her team shot, the 22-year-old WNBA superstar smiles real big for the camera, but her pearly whites aren’t the only thing glimmering. Toward the camera, Reese is holding a custom silver chain, with a charm reading her first name.
Reese’s uniform consists of a green Under Armour top with the Rose team logo and her jersey number, five, complete with a pair of matching shorts.
The next few days are bound to be exciting for Reese. In addition to making her Unrivaled debut, she also has another episode of her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast dropping this week, featuring fellow WNBA player Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm. Reese teased the episode with some selfies shared to her Instagram Story.
The first Unrivaled games begin Friday, Jan. 17, with Rose BC facing the Vinyl BC. This game will broadcast live on TNT beginning at 8:15 p.m. ET, and will stream simultaneously on Max.
