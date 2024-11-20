The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Unrivaled puts Caitlin Clark's best friend on Angel Reese's team

If the new 3x3 league Unrivaled is looking to land the Indiana Fever sensation, they have a good sense of humor with rival Angel Reese's squad.

Matthew Graham

Jul 20, 2024: Caitlin Clark (and Angel Reese against the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game
Jul 20, 2024: Caitlin Clark (and Angel Reese against the USA Women's National Team during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
A rival gets another rival's best friend in Unrivaled.

It sounds like a new plot point for a Netflix docuseries, and heck, maybe that's in the making as we speak. Because the new 3x3 league announced their rosters, and the one that caught The Athlete Lifestyle On SI's attention was Angel Reese's Rose team, which includes Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark's bestie on the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark gushes over Fever bestie Lexie Hull with 3-word caption

Angel Reese, Chicago Sky, WNBA Draft Lottery
Angel Reese at the WNBA Draft Lottery / Angel Reese/Instagram

To be fair, Clark and Reese, on the Chicago Sky in the other league, have always said that their rivalry has been overblown. But fans of either (or both) can never forget the heated moments between the pair in college, when Clark brought the Iowa Hawkeyes to national prominence, while Reese starred for the perennial power LSU Tigers under Kim Mulkey.

Maybe it's a genius and savvy move by the new start-up league to get Clark's competitive juices flowing, because much like the GOAT Michael Jordan, the 22-year-old Nike stalwart is insanely competitive. Just ask Hull when the two golf together.

The rest of the Rose squad includes Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces, Kahleah Copper of the Phoenix Mercury, Brittney Sykes of the Washington Mystics, and Azura Stevens of the Los Angeles Sparks. The coach of the team is Nola Henry.

RELATED: Angel Reese taunts haters with 'money' furry explosion coat with winter coming

Hull and Clark seem inseparable, even in the offseason, so it'll be an interesting dynamic between her and Reese especially. If it gets the league more attention, then they've already won, since Reese is one of the biggest stars of the WNBA outside of Clark.

Time will tell if it will entice Hull's bestie to join the league as well.

Matthew Graham
