Angel Reese claps back at haters while unveiling Unrivaled fit with glam facecard
Angel Reese has mastered staying in the headlines, even in the WNBA offseason as Unrivaled looks to make a name for itself.
Never one to shy away from revealing fits, the Chicago Sky sensation turned heads with a skimpy New Year's Eve outfit that went viral. Reese, still only 22, received an alarming amount of negative comments, to the point that the social media influencer deleted her Instagram account, which is still dormant as of this posting.
RELATED: See the skimpy Angel Reese NYE's fit that caused her to delete her IG account
The WNBA fashion maven, who hilariously wore high-end fashion on a camel in Dubai on vacation recently, came after her haters on Snapchat, posting throughout the day words of encouragement using Lil Baby's album WHAM as inspiration, glamorous close-up facecards of her Rose Basketball Club Unrivaled uniform drop, and take downs of the negative chatter she constantly faces on social media especially.
RELATED: Angel Reese's furry stunner competes courtside besides 'hot mom' WNBA WAG
She also reposted on X the full video that she did with Lil Baby, where she gives more thoughts about her background and learning to be true to herself in the national championship game for the LSU Tigers, where of course she had a famous lightning-rod moment against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Midway through the video, she says to all the naysayers, "Hating pays too."
Reese is always towing the line of hero vs. villain, and that's a marketing tactic that has made her millions. And she's only 22.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Last hoorah: Livvy Dunne shows off LSU flexibility in shimmering purple leotards
Chillin’: Hailee Steinfeld joins Josh Allen for cocktails on Buffalo couples date night
Grocery stunner: Hailee Steinfeld at Buffalo Wegmans without Josh Allen goes viral
Wowza: UConn’s Paige Bueckers shows off grown-up, off-court looks for baller year
CFP fly: Loreal Sarkisian crushes burnt orange Texas fairytale fit with Steve