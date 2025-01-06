WNBA's DiJonai Carrington, Rickea Jackson flex new unis at Unrivaled Media Day
The beginning of the upstart Unrivaled 3x3 basketball league is right around the corner and some of the league's biggest stars are getting to try on their threads.
This weekend, Club Mist held its Media Day its first practices with the stars flexing their new uniforms.
Two of the stars who are teaming up on Club Mist are DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun and rising LA Sparks guard Rickea Jackson, who are both coming off of impressive 2024 campaigns.
MORE: DiJonai Carrington brings the heat in fire all-red WNBA Playoff fit
Carrington was named the WNBA's Most Improved Player, while Jackson was one of the top rookies in the league who was consistently improving as a the season went on.
After battling injuries throughout her first three seasons in the WNBA and starting only three games, Carrington started 39 of 39 games for the Sun and finall got to show the world her talent.
Carrington averaged 12.7 points, 5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for Connecticut during the regular season.
MORE: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington swoons over GF NaLyssa Smith's new hairstyle
Jackson, meanwhile, averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1,5 assists per game.
The Mist will open the inaugural season on January 17 against the Lunar Owls on TNT. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET in Miami.
