WNBA star Angel Reese has 2-word burn for skimpy fit critics
Angel Reese and her fashion stylings have polarized basketball fans, but she’s learned how to tune out the noise. And her latest shoot marks just another win for her.
For a Vogue cover story published on Wednesday, Jan. 8, the Chicago Sky forward is dressed in a lush, flowing red Versace dress. Upon the story’s publishing, Reese took to X (formerly Twitter), to clap back at haters.
“I ‘covered up’ and gave y’all COVERGIRL,” wrote the 22-year-old WNBA superstar. Over the years, Reese has been known to show some skin with her pregame fits, as well as her going-out looks, which has often prompted people to tell her to “cover up” or to dress more modestly. But with her latest look, Reese shows that she is nuanced and crafty in her approach to fashion.
In the interview portion of the story, Reese revealed that her heart was always in both basketball and fashion.
“I was always in my mom’s closet, putting on her stuff,” she said. “I liked to carry a purse. Hair done. I wanted to look put together. I still do.”
Reese’s clapback comes amid her social media hiatus, as well as the beginning of the Unrivaled season. The Unrivaled games kick off on Friday, Jan. 17, and Reese will be playing as part of the Rose Basketball club.
She later revealed in her Instagram Story that she would soon disappear from social media once more, but let fans know that they can still keep up with her by following the Rose Basketball Club account.
