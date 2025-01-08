Angel Reese hilariously gets WNBA, Unrivaled stars to sing LiAngelo Ball viral song
"I might swerve, bend that corner, woah"... if you haven't sang that recently, you are missing out on LiAngelo Ball's viral song "Tweaker" which is taking the internet by storm.
The viral song has become a song that everyone is vibing out to in the professional sports world, with the Detroit Lions playing it in the locker room after clinching the NFC North, Gelo's brother Lonzo and the Chicago Bulls singing along in the locker room, and even South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley raving about the song.
The catch beat and hit was made for the Gen Z era, but also has a throwback touch, which has made it perfect for social media.
MORE: LiAngelo Ball's viral song 'Tweaker' continues to get hyped by pro athletes
Now, WNBA superstar Angel Reese and her fellow Unrivaled stars are joining in on the fun.
Reese recently shared a TikTok where she goes around trying to get her fellow ballers to join in on the fun. Some aren't as eager to singalong on camera, while others immediately break out their dance moves and cap off the bar with a little "Woah!"
You had players like Alyssa Thomas who weren't having any of it, Kahleah COoper who had no idea what was going on, and Dearica Hamby who hilariously dropped an awkward "woah" before coming back for redemption later.
MORE: Angel Reese stuns in Louis Vuitton bikini alongside A'ja Wilson
Then there was Rae Burrell, who immediately joined in on the fun.
MORE: Angel Reese's glam facecard slays Knicks game courtside in designer fit
Angel then finished off the video by busting out her own dance moves on her ride home.
Angel is set to play for the Rose BC in the new Unrivaled 3x3 league which is set to begin this month. The groundbreaking league has several of the top WNBA stars set to take the court in Miami.
Unrivaled officially kicks off on Friday, January 17 with a doubleheader on TNT. The action continues throughout the weekend with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, airing on truTV and TNT respectively.
Angel Reese and Rose BC will play Vinyl BC in the nightcap on opening night.
