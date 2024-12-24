Angel Reese’s furry stunner competes courtside beside ‘hot mom’ NBA WAG

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

The Chicago Sky All-Star takes in an NBA game and gushes over her who she sat next to.

Matt Ryan

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during a NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics at Kia Center.
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during a NBA game between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics at Kia Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Angel Reese is enjoying her last few weeks not playing basketball while watching others play. It was all about her fit, though, and who she sat next to at an NBA game on Monday.

The Chicago Sky All-Star has had a memorable offseason of fits like her Wild ‘n Out bootytlicious look, and her unreal luxury fit while riding a camel in Dubai.

Reese is off until the new 3x3 Unrivaled league starts January 17 in Miami, Florida where she will play for the Rose Basketball Club.

Before then, Reese ventured to Central Florida for the Orlando Magic vs. the Boston Celtics game where she sat next to Magic player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s wife McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, who Reese called a “HOT MOM” on her post.

Angel Reese and McKenzie Caldwell-Pope
Angel Reese and McKenzie Caldwell-Pope / Angel Reese/Instagram

The 33-year-old McKenzie and Kentavious have four children together: three sons and a daughter who was born this year.

Both women look amazing in the picture, but Reese’s fit definitely stood out as always with her furry stunner.

Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram
Angel Reese
Angel Reese/Instagram

Reese — who was on fire for home teams during appearances at NFL games this season — also witnessed the Magic beating the Celtics at home on Monday. Pope finished with 8 points and 5 rebounds.

Reese certainly brought the winning fit while sitting next to “hot mom” McKenzie.

