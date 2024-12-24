Angel Reese’s furry stunner competes courtside beside ‘hot mom’ NBA WAG
Angel Reese is enjoying her last few weeks not playing basketball while watching others play. It was all about her fit, though, and who she sat next to at an NBA game on Monday.
The Chicago Sky All-Star has had a memorable offseason of fits like her Wild ‘n Out bootytlicious look, and her unreal luxury fit while riding a camel in Dubai.
Reese is off until the new 3x3 Unrivaled league starts January 17 in Miami, Florida where she will play for the Rose Basketball Club.
RELATED: Angel Reese’s emotional reaction to Travis Hunter winning the Heisman
Before then, Reese ventured to Central Florida for the Orlando Magic vs. the Boston Celtics game where she sat next to Magic player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s wife McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, who Reese called a “HOT MOM” on her post.
The 33-year-old McKenzie and Kentavious have four children together: three sons and a daughter who was born this year.
RELATED: Angel Reese slays tiny crop top, sweatpants with full glam look
Both women look amazing in the picture, but Reese’s fit definitely stood out as always with her furry stunner.
Reese — who was on fire for home teams during appearances at NFL games this season — also witnessed the Magic beating the Celtics at home on Monday. Pope finished with 8 points and 5 rebounds.
Reese certainly brought the winning fit while sitting next to “hot mom” McKenzie.
