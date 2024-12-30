Angel Reese shows off fuzzy Chanel bag in cozy mirror selfie
Angel Reese is keeping warm this winter — and she’s got the accessories to go along with the weather.
RELATED: Angel Reese drops bestie throwbacks for 'Big Mama' Latto's birthday
Today, the Chicago Sky forward posted a mirror selfie, dressed in fuzz galore. The 22-year-old WNBA superstar was keeping cozy in a black fuzzy hoodie with a fur hood. Reese also accessorized with a Chanel necklace and a purple Chanel bag — the latter of which was also fuzzy.
This isn’t the first time Reese has rocked something furry. Last weekend, when she was in Central Florida for the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics game, Reese wore a black jacket with a furry hood and sleeves. She also had a cream-colored Chanel bag, however, this one was cushioned and not fuzzy. It was during this game that Reese was photographed Magic player Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s wife McKenzie Caldwell-Pope. During the game, she posed for a selfie with her, and called her a “HOT MOM.”
While this year was a good rookie year for Reese, she’s about to kick it into high gear for 2025. Beginning January 17 in Miami, Florida, Reese will play for the Rose Basketball Club as part of the new 3x3 Unrivaled league.
RELATED: Angel Reese details oddly specific rule for men she dates
Additionally, she’ll be hard at work designing her signature sneaker for Reebok, which is set to drop in 2026.
