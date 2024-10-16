Angel Reese praises Sunisa Lee 'beauty' rocking amazing fits together
There was so much star power in New York City for the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and two of the biggest names got together for an all-time pose.
Angel Reese upstaged even the Victoria’s Secret models with her fire red dress look, while Sunisa Lee wore a beautiful low-cut flowery dress to the event.
Both women have been on fire lately with their fit games. The Chicago Sky All-Star Reese has rocked a Reebok belly-button ring showing workout fit, while also Wild ‘n Out in a bootylicious look, and even icing out her Baltimore Ravens ensemble. The two-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast Lee has been seen flirting her flawless legs in a red minidress, and taking some bombshell bikini shots while on vacation in Mexico.
RELATED: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
When both of them got together Tuesday night, the stars aligned for an epic pose. Reese captioned it, “MY GOLD MEDAL BEAUTYYYY 😍.”
It’s easy to see why both would go fangirl over each other. Reese also posed with other celebrities throughout the night like Cardi B, where the two had a diva glam-off.
You can see the height difference as Reese is 6-foot-3, while Lee stands at just 5-foot-0.
RELATED: Kysre Gondrezick stole the night at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
After the show, both girl changed into new outfits, which both happened to wear bad-girl black dress fits. Reese wore her smoking black minidress, while Lee traded her wholesome fit for a black lingerie-inspired minidress.
What a night of fashion indeed. Reese and Lee together was definitely a sight for the ages.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude