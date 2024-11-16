Angel Reese rocks fuzzy Fendi PJs in a PJ with her 'fur bae' bestie
We can count on Angel Reese to spend a Saturday in style — and to bring one of her besties along with her.
RELATED: Angel Reese slays in sizzling nightie selfie for Bad Barbie look
Today, the Chicago Sky forward took to her Instagram Story to share some lavish shots on a private jet, in which she was traveling with her friend Nabeela Idris. Reese boarded the jet wearing a fuzzy brown Fendi poncho sweater. She kicked back and relaxed, obscuring her eyes with rectangular shades.
Matching, and possibly leveling up Reese’s energy was Idris, who was wearing a fur coat and some sweats. We’re here for this cozy look! It’s unclear how Reese and Idris are spending the weekend, however, it appears that they are also bringing their friend named Trish along for the ride, as evidenced by a fun video shared to Idris’ story.
Even in a plane setting, Reese knows how to master a look. But she knows there’s always room for improvement. Last Thursday, Nov. 8, Reese hosted guest celebrity stylist Law Roach on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast, who gave her some fashion tips. Specifically, he gave Reese some advice on wearings something she despises — high heel shoes.
“You gotta start just wearing them around in your house,” Roach said. “It’s really not your feet, it’s your ankles—You gotta strengthen your ankles in heels.”
RELATED: Angel Reese embraces auntie duty with 'nephew' Chris Ogbonnaya Jr. at Disney World
While it’s likely that Reese — who recently signed a game-changing deal with Reebok — will likely stick with sneakers for now, she can certainly count on that PJ to take her higher.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look