Angel Reese embraces auntie duty with 'nephew' Chris Ogbonnaya Jr. at Disney World

The Chicago Sky forward enjoyed a day of festivities with her longtime friends Chris and Jeanine Ogbonnaya, and their son, Christopher Jr.

Alex Gonzalez

Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends game five of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center.
Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese attends game five of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center.

Angel Reese can’t be bothered today, as she’s spending time in the happiest place on earth.

Chris Ogbonnaya
Aug 23, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Chris Ogbonnaya (25) runs the ball against the St. Louis Rams at FirstEnergy Stadium. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Today, the Chicago Sky forward is out and about at Walt Disney World Resort with good friends, retired NFL running back Chris Ogbonnaya and his wife, Clearview Sports founder Jeanine Ogbonnaya — who is also Reese’s agent. Reese is enjoying some quality time with Jeanine and Chris’s 2-year-old son, Christopher Jr., as she takes on auntie duties.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese shares adorable photo of Christopher Ogbonnaya Jr. in the car on the way to Walt Disney World Resort

Reese dropped several photos onto her Instagram Story, including one of Christopher Jr in a car seat, with a light-up toy comprised of a flashing Mickey Mouse head. Of course, the day isn’t complete without a Reese selfie, so she shared a glammed-up photo in a white Mickey shirt and a glimmering pair of silver ears.

Angel Reese / Instagram
Angel Reese shares a selfie in glimmering Mickey Mouse ears

It appears the crew enjoyed many festivities during the day, including the parade, where Reese focused on Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from Disney’s “The Princess and The Frog.” 

Instagram / Angel Reese
Angel Reese attended the day parade at Walt Disney World Resort

In another adorable photo, Reese carries Christopher Jr. as it appears the two are visiting the park’s shops.

Instagram / Alex Gonzalez
Angel Reese carrying Christoper Ogbonnaya Jr at Walt Disney World Resort

This isn’t the only Disney park Reese has visited this year. Back in July, Reese visited Disneyland Paris with her besty Jasmin Reed while she was in town for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

It simply goes to show that few things are better than spending a day with family — blood or chosen — at Disney.

Published
Alex Gonzalez
ALEX GONZALEZ

