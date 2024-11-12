Angel Reese embraces auntie duty with 'nephew' Chris Ogbonnaya Jr. at Disney World
Angel Reese can’t be bothered today, as she’s spending time in the happiest place on earth.
Today, the Chicago Sky forward is out and about at Walt Disney World Resort with good friends, retired NFL running back Chris Ogbonnaya and his wife, Clearview Sports founder Jeanine Ogbonnaya — who is also Reese’s agent. Reese is enjoying some quality time with Jeanine and Chris’s 2-year-old son, Christopher Jr., as she takes on auntie duties.
Reese dropped several photos onto her Instagram Story, including one of Christopher Jr in a car seat, with a light-up toy comprised of a flashing Mickey Mouse head. Of course, the day isn’t complete without a Reese selfie, so she shared a glammed-up photo in a white Mickey shirt and a glimmering pair of silver ears.
It appears the crew enjoyed many festivities during the day, including the parade, where Reese focused on Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen from Disney’s “The Princess and The Frog.”
In another adorable photo, Reese carries Christopher Jr. as it appears the two are visiting the park’s shops.
This isn’t the only Disney park Reese has visited this year. Back in July, Reese visited Disneyland Paris with her besty Jasmin Reed while she was in town for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
It simply goes to show that few things are better than spending a day with family — blood or chosen — at Disney.
