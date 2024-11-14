Angel Reese slays in sizzling nightie selfie for Bad Barbie look
Angel Reese started her Christmas early with a pre-Thanksgiving tree that would make Clark Griswold proud. Now, she’s giving her fans an early Christmas gift with her latest naughty fit.
The Chicago Sky All-Star has had quite the offseason of fashion with her ab-revealing selfies, going all Baltimore Barbie for NFL games, stunning in a matching private jet fit, then Wild ‘n Out in Chicago in a bootylicious look, and finally crushing an unreal Halloween costume going painted green, red hair as Poison Ivy.
With the calendar turned to November, Bad Barbie made in appearance in a stunning nightie selfie in a look that will for sure put the 22-year-old on Santa’s “naughty” list.
RELATED: WNBA's DiJonai Carrington receives custom gift from Kim Kardashian
She even worked two angles in there.
RELATED: Lexie Hull flexes toned abs in crop top selfie for intense pilates class
Reese is working hard to get back on the court following a wrist injury and surgery that ended her first WNBA season. She’s been seen hitting the gym hard while working in more selfies.
The star foward ended the season averaging 13.6 points per game and 13.1 rebounds. She will take part in the new 3x3 Unrivaled league in Miami in January.
Until then, Reese looks like she will be in Christmas mode for herself and her fans.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fabulous life: Vanessa Bryant’s $10 million California mansion exudes luxury
Adorable duo: Ciara, son dance GloRilla song for Russell Wilson’s Steelers win
Speaking of…: Ciara’s white-hot fit has Vanessa Bryant dropping fire emojis
Stealth mode: Livvy Dunne’s pregame fit no one saw before ‘College GameDay’
First on fire: ESPN’s Molly Qerim ‘locked in’ leather miniskirt for glaring glam look