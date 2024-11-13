Angel Reese goes Clark Griswold for giant Christmas tree pre-Thanksgiving
Angel Reese is always next level with everything she does.
She’s got some next-level gaming headphones, next-level fits like this private jet matching look, next-level Halloween costumes with a jaw-dropping version of Poison Ivy, and next-level new hairdos.
The Chicago Sky All-Star does everything big like her double-double game. Why would Christmas be anything different? The 22-year-old Reese showed off her next-level Christmas tree on Wednesday in an Instagram post and it was so big it didn’t even fit in the picture frame. It truly looks like something Chevy Chase’s character Clark Griswold himself would be proud to put in his living room in Christmas Vacation.
Reese couldn’t even get the full top of the tree fit into her photo. I wonder if there is enough room for the “Angel” at the top, as the famous line from Ellen Griswold in the movie goes.
That classic movie literally never gets old no matter how many times you watch it.
Reese finished her rookie season in the WNBA averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. She has time off to enjoy her giant tree before lacing it up again in the new 3x3 Unrivaled league that kicks off in Miami in January.
