Angel Reese drops insane custom Unrivaled kicks to celebrate Rose team debut
Angel Reese is ready to get back on the court, and the clock is ticking. In a matter of days, we will see the Chicago Sky superstar back in action as a new league tips off.
Angel is set to play for the Rose BC in the new Unrivaled 3x3 league which is set to begin this month. The groundbreaking league has several of the top WNBA stars set to take the court in Miami.
For her debut, Angel will be bringing the heat on her feet.
She teamed up with Chicago-based designer Marvin Baroota, who designed several custom sneakers during her rookie season with the Chicago Sky, for the eye-catching Reebok Engine A customs.
Angel left no crumbs.
Despite her rookie season being cut short due to injury, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Now, she's taking her talents to Unrivaled.
Unrivaled officially kicks off on Friday, January 17 with a doubleheader on TNT. The action continues throughout the weekend with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, airing on truTV and TNT respectively.
Angel Reese and Rose BC will play Vinyl BC in the nightcap on opening night.
