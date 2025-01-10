Angel Reese playfully trolls WNBA's Marina Mabrey dance moves to Gelo Ball viral song
Angel Reese and dozens of WNBA stars are in Miami, Florida gearing up for the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the highly-anticipated 3x3 women's basketball league which is set to tip-off in one week.
While players are practicing for the start of the season, they have been dropping several gems on social media showing the behind-the-scenes fun.
One of the videos this week came from Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey, who was teammates with Reese on the Chicago Sky before being traded midseason. Mabrey showed off her hilarious dance moves to LiAngelo Ball's viral song "Tweaker."
Reese playfully trolled Mabrey over the dance, joking, "Marina, i think you can do better," with a trio of laughing emojis.
No rhythm, just vibes only, but you have to appreciate the effort. And what is the point of life if you can't laugh at yourself and have some fun?
Mabrey's Sun teammate DiJonai Carrington, who is also set to play in Unrivaled, got in on the fun.
Gelo's viral song has become a song that everyone is vibing out to in the professional sports world, with the Detroit Lions playing it in the locker room after clinching the NFC North, Gelo's brother Lonzo and the Chicago Bulls singing along in the locker room, and even South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley raving about the song.
The catch beat and hit was made for the Gen Z era, but also has a throwback touch, which has made it perfect for social media.
Unrivaled officially kicks off on Friday, January 17 with a doubleheader on TNT. The action continues throughout the weekend with doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday, airing on truTV and TNT respectively.
Angel Reese and Rose BC will play Vinyl BC in the nightcap on opening night.
