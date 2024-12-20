The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese loses it laughing over Sexyy Red’s outrageous NSFW lip gloss names

The Chicago Sky forward couldn't help but cackle at the St. Louis rapper's wild accounts.

Alex Gonzalez

Dec 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese sits court side during the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden.
Dec 3, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese sits court side during the fourth quarter between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

At long last, Angel Reese has linked up with Sexyy Red for a no-bars held conversation.

Angel Reese 2024
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As fans anticipated, the dynamic duo shared some laughs and spilled some tea — notably on how the “Pound Town” hitmaker’s new line of lip gloss came to be. 

Redd, 26, launched her lip gloss line back in August, and the names of the shades sparked some controversy. Some names include “gonorrhea” and “discharge” — and perhaps these are the safest names to print. In the conversation with Reese, the St. Louis rapper explained why she chose these names.

“My friend, she had gonorrhea,” Redd recalled, “and she called me and told me about it…I was in the midst of making some lip gloss. She told me what color it was, and it was green so I'm like ‘I'm going make you some green lip gloss, make you feel better.’” 

The Chicago Sky forward couldn’t help but laugh at Redd’s wild story. 

Redd continued, sharing that the friend was happy about the lip gloss shade, and even took a selfie wearing it. According to the “SkeeYee” rapper, this same friend was experiencing other symptoms, which inspired the yellow “discharge” shade.

You can see all the shades of Redd’s lip gloss collection and place orders at NorthsidePrincess.com (if you must.)

Sexyy Redd
American rapper Sexyy Red performs a live concert during the Danish music festival Roskilde Festival 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark / Instagram / Sexyy Red

