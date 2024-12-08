Angel Reese gets her flowers from A-list Hollywood star
Angel Reese is having quite a time in Abu Dhabi, as she’s in town for the F1 Grand Prix. And she’s receiving much love from some big-name stars.
Today, Reese dropped several highlights from the F1 Grand Prix, slaying in an lush fit and carrying a gold Chanel bag. As she was dressed to the nines, she was in the company of some talented folks, including actress Taraji P. Henson.
In a video shared to the Chicago Sky forward’s Instagram Story, the “Hidden Figures” actress gave Reese some words of affirmation.
“I am so proud of you,” Henson told Reese. “Keep doing what you do. You are a forced to be reckoned with, in so many ways. And not just on the court, babe. Just in life, you’re a winner.”
As one could imagine, Reese was all smiles, gushing over the kind words she’s received from one of her inspirations.
Over the course of the weekend, it appears the WNBA superstar has been rubbing elbows with some silver screen royalty, including Terry Crews, with whom she also posted a video.
Abu Dhabi is known for nightlife and luxurious lifestyles, and with Reese’s next-level fashions and camaraderie among the stars, she certainly fits right in.
