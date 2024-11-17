Angel Reese goes neon-pink Business Barbie at 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery
Angel Reese was a superstar at LSU during the Tigers' championship run and immediately became a star in the WNBA after being selected by the Chicago Sky. Not only is Angel a star with the Sky, she's one of the faces of the league.
This weekend, she had the honor of representing her team at the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery.
Reese was one of four players representing their teams, joined by Rickea Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks, Aaliyah Edwards of the Washington Mystics, and Maddy Siegrist of the Dallas Wings.
As she did throughout her rookie season, Reese brought the heat when it came time for her fit.
She pulled up to the Draft Lottery rocking an all-pink Business Barbie suit that instantly made a statement. The WNBA shared video of Reese's arrival on X.
On or off the court, Angel is always going to bring it.
Despite her season being cut short, Reese led the WNBA in rebounds per game (13.1), was named a WNBA All-Star, set a WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles (15), and became the fastest player in league history to reach 20 double-doubles in their career.
Now, we'll have to wait until January 2025 when Unrivaled tips off in Miami to see Reese return to the court.
Miami Vice colorways have pink, so Angel should fit right in.
